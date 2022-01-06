Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) & SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Financial Analysis

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) and Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

SilverBow Resources has a beta of 2.35, suggesting that its share price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brigham Minerals has a beta of 2.3, suggesting that its share price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares SilverBow Resources and Brigham Minerals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SilverBow Resources $177.39 million 2.05 -$309.38 million ($1.41) -15.89 Brigham Minerals $91.72 million 13.44 -$57.99 million ($0.11) -197.35

Brigham Minerals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SilverBow Resources. Brigham Minerals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SilverBow Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.6% of SilverBow Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.2% of Brigham Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of SilverBow Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Brigham Minerals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SilverBow Resources and Brigham Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SilverBow Resources -5.87% 87.03% 13.95% Brigham Minerals 0.29% 5.94% 5.24%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for SilverBow Resources and Brigham Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SilverBow Resources 0 0 3 0 3.00 Brigham Minerals 0 1 5 1 3.00

SilverBow Resources currently has a consensus price target of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 78.49%. Brigham Minerals has a consensus price target of $24.17, suggesting a potential upside of 11.32%. Given SilverBow Resources’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe SilverBow Resources is more favorable than Brigham Minerals.

About SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources, Inc. is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. It engages in the acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale. The company was founded on October 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc. engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota. The company was founded by Ben M. Brigham in November 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

