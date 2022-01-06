Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires 337 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,597,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,280 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 9,918.8% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,045,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,028 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,079,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,371,000 after purchasing an additional 488,716 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,156,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,780,000 after purchasing an additional 458,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,350,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,802,000 after purchasing an additional 433,650 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $79.65 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $82.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.70.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

