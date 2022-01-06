Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $1.24 Million Position in Davis Select Worldwide ETF (NASDAQ:DWLD)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its stake in Davis Select Worldwide ETF (NASDAQ:DWLD) by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476,251 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Davis Select Worldwide ETF were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF in the second quarter valued at $94,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF in the second quarter valued at about $287,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bickling Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF stock opened at $29.29 on Thursday. Davis Select Worldwide ETF has a 12-month low of $28.17 and a 12-month high of $36.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.00.

