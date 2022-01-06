Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $2.73 Million Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 86.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529,040 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned 0.05% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $2,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDE opened at $30.97 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $33.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.91.

