Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $3.66 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JEPI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $54,000.

JEPI stock opened at $62.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.51. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $53.96 and a 52 week high of $63.67.

