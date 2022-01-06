Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $9.63 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $9,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in AbbVie by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 101,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,909,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 32,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,665,000. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 10,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 590,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,725,000 after buying an additional 231,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock opened at $135.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $238.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $136.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.81%.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total value of $23,660,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 478,364 shares of company stock worth $59,793,977 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Societe Generale raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

