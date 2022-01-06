Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 147,321 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 80.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,321 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 343.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,158,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 42.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 6,869 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 41.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth $201,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

SPLV opened at $67.63 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $53.62 and a 12-month high of $68.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.64.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.