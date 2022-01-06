Brokerages Anticipate Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) to Post $0.06 EPS

Equities analysts expect Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.16. Central Garden & Pet reported earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 78.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full year earnings of $3.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.18. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 4.59%. The company had revenue of $739.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Separately, Argus cut Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 9.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 4.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 6.8% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. 18.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CENT traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.39. 23 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,177. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $38.76 and a 52 week high of $62.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.55.

Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

