Brokerages Anticipate Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $545.37 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) will announce $545.37 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Copa’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $547.10 million and the lowest is $542.01 million. Copa reported sales of $158.64 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 243.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Copa will report full year sales of $1.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.48 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Copa.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $445.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.99 million. Copa had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 22.24%. The business’s revenue was up 1274.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.86) EPS.

CPA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised Copa from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet raised Copa from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Copa from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.57.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Copa by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 208,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,726,000 after buying an additional 10,259 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Copa by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 119,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,971,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of Copa by 130.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 10,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 6,024 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Copa by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 6,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Copa by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 821,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,883,000 after buying an additional 66,106 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CPA opened at $81.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Copa has a 52-week low of $64.66 and a 52-week high of $94.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.79.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It involves in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

