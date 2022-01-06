Brokerages Anticipate iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $77.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) will post sales of $77.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for iRhythm Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $78.02 million and the lowest is $77.50 million. iRhythm Technologies posted sales of $78.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will report full year sales of $318.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $318.50 million to $319.04 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $362.54 million, with estimates ranging from $350.80 million to $369.07 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for iRhythm Technologies.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.28. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 25.06% and a negative net margin of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $85.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IRTC. Citigroup raised iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised iRhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. began coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $77.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, iRhythm Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.56.

NASDAQ IRTC traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $104.60. The stock had a trading volume of 12,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,460. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.15 and its 200 day moving average is $73.11. iRhythm Technologies has a twelve month low of $41.66 and a twelve month high of $286.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.56 and a beta of 1.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRTC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,911,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

