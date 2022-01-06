Brokerages Anticipate iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $77.73 Million

Posted by on Jan 6th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) will post sales of $77.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for iRhythm Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $78.02 million and the lowest is $77.50 million. iRhythm Technologies posted sales of $78.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will report full year sales of $318.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $318.50 million to $319.04 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $362.54 million, with estimates ranging from $350.80 million to $369.07 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for iRhythm Technologies.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.28. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 25.06% and a negative net margin of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $85.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IRTC. Citigroup raised iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised iRhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. began coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $77.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, iRhythm Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.56.

NASDAQ IRTC traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $104.60. The stock had a trading volume of 12,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,460. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.15 and its 200 day moving average is $73.11. iRhythm Technologies has a twelve month low of $41.66 and a twelve month high of $286.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.56 and a beta of 1.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRTC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,911,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iRhythm Technologies (IRTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.