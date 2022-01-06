Brokerages Anticipate Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $916.80 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) will post $916.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seventeen analysts have made estimates for Lennox International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $971.31 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $866.82 million. Lennox International posted sales of $914.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lennox International will report full year sales of $4.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $4.22 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.29 billion to $4.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lennox International.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by ($0.24). Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 273.37% and a net margin of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lennox International from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $276.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho started coverage on Lennox International in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.50.

In other Lennox International news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.49, for a total transaction of $294,136.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.78, for a total value of $1,410,540.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,325 shares of company stock worth $4,514,703. Insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lennox International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Lennox International during the third quarter worth $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lennox International by 259.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Lennox International by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International during the 3rd quarter worth $187,000. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lennox International stock opened at $308.76 on Monday. Lennox International has a one year low of $268.74 and a one year high of $356.36. The company has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $320.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is presently 28.29%.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

Earnings History and Estimates for Lennox International (NYSE:LII)

