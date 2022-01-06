Brokerages Expect Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $305.17 Million

Equities research analysts expect Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) to announce sales of $305.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Camden Property Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $303.46 million and the highest is $308.20 million. Camden Property Trust reported sales of $261.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Camden Property Trust.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($1.06). The business had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.35 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CPT. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.29.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 72,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.99, for a total transaction of $12,790,536.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 2,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total value of $462,868.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 207,530 shares of company stock worth $36,241,226 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 113.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,034,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $800,532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208,190 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the second quarter valued at $317,519,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 97.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,728,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,365,000 after acquiring an additional 855,067 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 45.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,802,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,122,000 after acquiring an additional 558,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the second quarter valued at $49,330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPT opened at $172.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.27, a PEG ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.76. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $95.02 and a twelve month high of $180.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $169.47 and a 200 day moving average of $155.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 278.99%.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

