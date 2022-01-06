Brokerages Expect Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $55.25 Million

Equities research analysts expect Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) to report $55.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Ginkgo Bioworks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $57.00 million and the lowest is $53.50 million. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks will report full-year sales of $220.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $218.80 million to $223.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $272.57 million, with estimates ranging from $244.00 million to $298.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ginkgo Bioworks.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $77.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.00 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DNA shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James set a $14.50 price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

DNA stock traded down $0.94 on Friday, reaching $7.04. 364,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,281,810. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $15.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.65. The company has a current ratio of 20.05, a quick ratio of 20.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DNA. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

