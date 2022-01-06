Brokerages Expect Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $55.25 Million

Equities research analysts expect Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) to report $55.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Ginkgo Bioworks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $57.00 million and the lowest is $53.50 million. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st.
On average, analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks will report full-year sales of $220.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $218.80 million to $223.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $272.57 million, with estimates ranging from $244.00 million to $298.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ginkgo Bioworks.
Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $77.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.00 million.
DNA stock traded down $0.94 on Friday, reaching $7.04. 364,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,281,810. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $15.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.65. The company has a current ratio of 20.05, a quick ratio of 20.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DNA. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000.
Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile
Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.
Read More: VIX – Volatility Index
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ginkgo Bioworks (DNA)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.