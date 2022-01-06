Brokerages Expect Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $39.43 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) to report $39.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Kingstone Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $39.75 million and the lowest is $39.10 million. Kingstone Companies reported sales of $35.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kingstone Companies will report full-year sales of $157.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $157.10 million to $157.86 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $160.05 million, with estimates ranging from $156.69 million to $163.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kingstone Companies.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The insurance provider reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $38.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.61 million. Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 15.39% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KINS shares. TheStreet lowered Kingstone Companies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kingstone Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood cut Kingstone Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

NASDAQ KINS traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.33. 132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $55.87 million, a PE ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.43. Kingstone Companies has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $8.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -25.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 5.0% in the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 80,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kingstone Companies in the second quarter valued at $33,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 16.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 20,614 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Kingstone Companies in the second quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.61% of the company’s stock.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Cos., Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance policies to individuals and small businesses through its subsidiary. Its writing business are carried through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, NY.

