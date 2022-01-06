Brokerages Set Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Price Target at $110.00

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.00.

Several research firms have commented on ATO. Barclays upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 8.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,236,000 after acquiring an additional 11,181 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 43.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,669,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,565,000 after acquiring an additional 806,085 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy in the third quarter valued at $8,837,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 71.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,429,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,419,000 after acquiring an additional 595,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 2,152.2% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 72,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after acquiring an additional 69,301 shares during the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ATO opened at $106.60 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.14. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Atmos Energy has a 52 week low of $84.59 and a 52 week high of $107.66.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $568.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.75 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 8.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Atmos Energy will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 52.71%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

