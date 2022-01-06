Brokerages Set Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN) Target Price at C$45.55

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$45.55.

Several research firms recently commented on BEP.UN. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “buy” rating and set a C$46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$56.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

TSE:BEP.UN opened at C$43.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$11.95 billion and a P/E ratio of -43.97. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a one year low of C$41.88 and a one year high of C$63.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$46.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$47.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.23, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.3038 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -156.88%.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.