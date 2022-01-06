Brokerages Set Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Target Price at $133.17

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $133.39.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DFS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total value of $2,720,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total value of $396,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DFS. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 35.3% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 160,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,982,000 after purchasing an additional 41,832 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 34.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 6,188 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.1% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $282,000. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DFS traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,905. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $81.27 and a 12 month high of $135.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.70.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 39.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 11.96%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

