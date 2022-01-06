Brokerages Set KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Price Target at $52.83

Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.83.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KALV. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

In related news, insider Edward P. Feener sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $108,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 216.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,586 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 29,829 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $3,734,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 964,419 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,108,000 after acquiring an additional 34,938 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 136.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,400,501 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,556,000 after purchasing an additional 809,029 shares during the period. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC raised its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 32.0% in the second quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 283,233 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after purchasing an additional 68,700 shares during the period.

KALV traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,410. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $11.99 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.31.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

