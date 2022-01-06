Brokerages Set Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Price Target at $13.00

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.50 to C$15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. downgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

OTCMKTS LUNMF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,073. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.84. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $13.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.28.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $756.40 million during the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 24.22% and a return on equity of 13.83%.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal based company, which engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.