Brokerages Set Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Price Target at $103.83

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.83.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RJF shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on Raymond James from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Raymond James from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

Get Raymond James alerts:

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 15,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $1,527,671.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total value of $340,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,013 shares of company stock valued at $2,968,320 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 53.0% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in Raymond James by 50.0% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Raymond James by 51.5% during the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 25,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 8,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the third quarter valued at approximately $477,000. 52.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RJF traded down $1.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.31. The company had a trading volume of 39,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,901. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $62.39 and a twelve month high of $108.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Raymond James will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.68%.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.