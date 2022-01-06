Brokerages Set Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Target Price at $33.20

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.20.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

NASDAQ:REYN traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $31.90. 3,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,807. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $32.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.99. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 0.33.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $905.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.88 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 112,200.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the second quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 338.0% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

