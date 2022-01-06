Brokerages Set Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Price Target at $76.00

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.00.

Separately, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Stifel Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

NYSE:SF opened at $72.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.56. Stifel Financial has a 52-week low of $49.38 and a 52-week high of $78.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.43.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Stifel Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is 9.85%.

In other news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $731,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,903,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $808,986,000 after buying an additional 396,303 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 2.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,289,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,507,000 after buying an additional 47,094 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 25.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,270,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,312,000 after buying an additional 456,136 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 9.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,926,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,892,000 after buying an additional 159,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,182,000 after buying an additional 18,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

