Brokerages Set The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Price Target at $149.44

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $149.44.

PG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $171,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $1,468,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 39,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,426,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 136.4% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.3% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 156,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,914,000 after acquiring an additional 10,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.63. 413,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,285,271. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.82 and its 200-day moving average is $144.78. Procter & Gamble has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $164.98. The company has a market capitalization of $398.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Procter & Gamble will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.62%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

