Brokerages Set Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) PT at $41.71

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.71.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

VCTR opened at $35.17 on Monday. Victory Capital has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $43.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.08.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Victory Capital had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 41.03%. The business had revenue of $226.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Victory Capital will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 19.10%.

In other Victory Capital news, Director Richard M. Demartini acquired 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.30 per share, for a total transaction of $476,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Milton R. Berlinski sold 129,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $4,405,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 50,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,754,028 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VCTR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Victory Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Victory Capital by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Victory Capital by 219,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Victory Capital by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Victory Capital by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

Recommended Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.