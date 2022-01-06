Brokerages Set Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) PT at $32.95

Shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.95.

ZGNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Zogenix in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Zogenix in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Zogenix from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Zogenix from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th.

In other Zogenix news, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum sold 5,305 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $62,174.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZGNX. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zogenix by 81.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Zogenix by 18.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the first quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the third quarter valued at about $208,000.

NASDAQ ZGNX opened at $16.13 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.33. The stock has a market cap of $903.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.28. Zogenix has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $23.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $22.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 million. Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 80.20% and a negative net margin of 381.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 690.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zogenix will post -3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

