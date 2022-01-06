Brokers Offer Predictions for Guardant Health, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GH)

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Guardant Health in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 4th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now expects that the company will post earnings of ($4.11) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($4.13). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Guardant Health’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.50) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.28) EPS.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.59 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 118.80% and a negative return on equity of 44.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.78) EPS.

GH has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered Guardant Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.56.

Shares of Guardant Health stock opened at $88.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.95 and a beta of 0.46. Guardant Health has a twelve month low of $85.41 and a twelve month high of $181.07. The company has a quick ratio of 15.33, a current ratio of 15.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.67.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co grew its stake in Guardant Health by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 8,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Guardant Health by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Guardant Health by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.59, for a total transaction of $471,641.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $98.12 per share, for a total transaction of $4,906,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 14,802 shares of company stock worth $1,507,633 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

