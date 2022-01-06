Brokers Offer Predictions for Texas Roadhouse, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) – Analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for Texas Roadhouse in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $4.41 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.42.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Loop Capital began coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Stephens decreased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.60.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $90.37 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.41. Texas Roadhouse has a 1 year low of $73.20 and a 1 year high of $110.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $868.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.98%.

In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $94,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 3,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total value of $270,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,259 shares of company stock worth $388,291. Company insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter worth approximately $349,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 74,452 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,800,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.9% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 157,806 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

