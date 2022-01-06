Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $6,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAM. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,558,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,334,000 after purchasing an additional 325,788 shares during the period. Sather Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 1,179,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,374,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,091,000 after purchasing an additional 46,161 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BAM. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.20.

Shares of BAM stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.31. 5,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,265,998. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.19 and its 200-day moving average is $56.20. The stock has a market cap of $98.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 1.30. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.92 and a 52 week high of $62.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.45). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 2.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.41%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

