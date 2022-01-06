Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 23.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,637 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,391,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,390,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,089 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,695,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,149,649,000 after acquiring an additional 684,954 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.6% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,658,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $419,083,000 after acquiring an additional 264,660 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,965,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,851,000 after acquiring an additional 124,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 4.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,742,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,453,000 after acquiring an additional 214,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BIP. TD Securities boosted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.10.

NYSE:BIP opened at $59.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.37 and a 200-day moving average of $56.78. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $48.25 and a 52 week high of $62.48.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The company’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.58%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

