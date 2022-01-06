Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) PT Raised to $66.00

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.27.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $67.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 0.73. Brown & Brown has a twelve month low of $42.72 and a twelve month high of $70.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $770.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.36 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brown & Brown will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 15.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 0.8% in the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 24,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 0.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 1.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. 70.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

