Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 416,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,786 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 2.6% of Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $16,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 71,962,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,838,924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,179 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 57,919,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279,454 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 35.3% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,188,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137,578 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,548,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 24.1% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,816,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,016 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.45. 19,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,401,168. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $35.60 and a 12-month high of $40.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.54.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

