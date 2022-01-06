Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 43,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 275.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.27. 33,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,814,559. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.05. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $63.10 and a twelve month high of $82.00.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.