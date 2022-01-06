Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Has $10.53 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,223 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises 1.7% of Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $10,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 0.5% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% during the second quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 22,541 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 11.6% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 576 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $2.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.50. 279,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,389,001. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $288.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $142.04 and a one year high of $203.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.91.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $18.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.85 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Atlantic Securities lowered Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $219.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.93.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

