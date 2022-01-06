Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Has $577,000 Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UL. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 134.3% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. 8.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UL. Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $61.51.

Shares of NYSE UL traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.73. The stock had a trading volume of 45,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,684,536. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.98. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $50.60 and a fifty-two week high of $61.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.4975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

