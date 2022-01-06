Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Has $916,000 Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,377 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 22 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 34,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 1,763 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 33,484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total transaction of $3,515,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total value of $2,097,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ALGN stock traded down $14.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $608.65. The company had a trading volume of 6,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,469. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $494.45 and a 12 month high of $737.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.04, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $652.12 and its 200 day moving average is $657.98.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ALGN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $723.46.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

