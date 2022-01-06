ByteNext Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.42 Million (BNU)

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One ByteNext coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0821 or 0.00000189 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ByteNext has a market capitalization of $1.42 million and $4,970.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ByteNext has traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ByteNext alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00062630 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00072441 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,431.44 or 0.07893706 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.14 or 0.00076244 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,310.99 or 0.99632759 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007974 BTC.

About ByteNext

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,250,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

Buying and Selling ByteNext

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ByteNext directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ByteNext should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ByteNext using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ByteNext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ByteNext and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.