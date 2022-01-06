CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Short Interest Up 50.8% in December

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 259,300 shares, a growth of 50.8% from the November 30th total of 172,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.30, for a total transaction of $1,247,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.42, for a total value of $47,999.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,295,929 over the last 90 days. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CACI International by 237.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of CACI International during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CACI International by 255.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in CACI International by 119.2% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 502 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in CACI International in the second quarter worth approximately $198,000. Institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CACI stock traded down $3.69 on Thursday, hitting $271.99. The company had a trading volume of 79,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,030. CACI International has a twelve month low of $215.18 and a twelve month high of $290.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $272.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.98.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.01 by ($0.31). CACI International had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CACI International will post 18.52 EPS for the current year.

CACI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price objective on CACI International from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on CACI International from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CACI International from $286.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist upped their target price on CACI International from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CACI International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.25.

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

