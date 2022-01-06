CaixaPay (CXP) Market Cap Tops $7.89 Million

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded 3,850.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One CaixaPay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on exchanges. CaixaPay has a market cap of $7.89 million and $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CaixaPay has traded up 3,826.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CaixaPay alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002332 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00061663 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.85 or 0.00069595 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,365.59 or 0.07846487 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.75 or 0.00076363 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,836.58 or 0.99868652 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00007945 BTC.

CaixaPay Profile

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay . The official website for CaixaPay is www.caixapay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

Buying and Selling CaixaPay

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CaixaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CaixaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CaixaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CaixaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.