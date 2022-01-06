Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Calavo Growers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the lowest is ($0.04). Calavo Growers reported earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 111.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calavo Growers will report full year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Calavo Growers.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $273.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.48 million. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share.

CVGW has been the topic of several research reports. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Calavo Growers from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Calavo Growers from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 2.4% during the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 9.1% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 5.1% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 2.2% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 16,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 12.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Calavo Growers stock opened at $42.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33. Calavo Growers has a 12 month low of $33.25 and a 12 month high of $85.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.73.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. Calavo Growers’s payout ratio is -171.64%.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

