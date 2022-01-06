Caledonia Investments (LON:CLDN) Sets New 12-Month High at $4,125.00

Caledonia Investments plc (LON:CLDN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4,125 ($55.59) and last traded at GBX 4,121 ($55.53), with a volume of 7784 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,070 ($54.84).

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of £2.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,782.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,476.14.

Get Caledonia Investments alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 17.50 ($0.24) per share. This represents a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Caledonia Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.08%.

Caledonia Investments plc is a self-managed investment trust company. It invests in private and public equity markets across the globe. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the FTSE All-Share Total Return Index. Caledonia Investments plc was founded in 1928 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Caledonia Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caledonia Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.