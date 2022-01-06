Calian Group (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $46.47

Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.47 and traded as high as $47.97. Calian Group shares last traded at $47.97, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.99.

About Calian Group (OTCMKTS:CLNFF)

Calian Group Ltd. engages in the provision of business and technology services to industry and government in Canada and around the world. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technologies; Health; Learning; and Information Technology. The Advanced Technologies segment provides space technology companies with innovative solutions for testing, operating and managing their satellite networks.

