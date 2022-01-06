Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Trading 4.1% Higher

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT)’s share price traded up 4.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.68 and last traded at $15.68. 1,110 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 194,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.06.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $14.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.71.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.71. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 2.51.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.79. The business had revenue of $874.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the second quarter worth about $83,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the second quarter worth about $103,000. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. 26.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

