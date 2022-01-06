Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Calyxt, Inc. is a consumer-centric, food- and agriculture-focused company. It researches and develops seeds and food ingredients for agricultural, feed, and food applications as well as offers fat saturation and gluten reduction in soybean oil and wheat. Calyxt, Inc. is based in New Brighton, United States. “

Separately, Roth Capital began coverage on Calyxt in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Calyxt stock opened at $2.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $86.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.76. Calyxt has a one year low of $2.04 and a one year high of $12.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.41.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $7.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 million. Calyxt had a negative net margin of 93.59% and a negative return on equity of 149.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Calyxt will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Calyxt during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Calyxt during the second quarter worth about $44,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Calyxt during the second quarter worth about $45,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Calyxt by 100.0% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Calyxt during the second quarter worth about $54,000. 28.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Calyxt

Calyxt, Inc is technology company, which engages in delivering plant-based solutions. Its products include high oleic soybean oil, high fiber wheat, high oleic soybean meal, and low lignin alfalfa. The company was founded by Daniel F. Voytas and André Choulika on January 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Roseville, MN.

