Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 110.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 212,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,849,000 after buying an additional 111,376 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 15,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 92,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after buying an additional 6,760 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 110,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after buying an additional 36,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 18,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

TAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.91.

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $49.41 on Thursday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $42.46 and a 1-year high of $61.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of -23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.05.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.22. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is presently -66.02%.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

