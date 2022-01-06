Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,384 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 16.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AutoNation by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in AutoNation in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AutoNation in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in AutoNation in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in AutoNation in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. 95.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AN. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist upped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.29.

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 36,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.97, for a total value of $4,327,847.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director David B. Edelson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total transaction of $321,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 673,700 shares of company stock worth $83,887,639 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AN opened at $111.23 on Thursday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.53 and a 1 year high of $133.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.08.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $5.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.92. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 41.00%. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 17.51 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, October 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

