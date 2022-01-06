Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,751 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 9.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Southern Copper by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 19,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Southern Copper in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.93.

SCCO stock opened at $62.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.29. Southern Copper Co. has a 52-week low of $54.92 and a 52-week high of $83.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.48.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 40.73% and a net margin of 30.15%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is presently 98.04%.

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

