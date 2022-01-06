Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY) by 4.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 860 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDHY. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,732,000. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas grew its position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 548,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,686,000 after purchasing an additional 29,444 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 340.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 22,277 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 22,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 143.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 16,830 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FDHY opened at $54.00 on Thursday. Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $53.80 and a twelve month high of $56.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.65.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.