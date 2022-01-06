Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 5,289 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,289 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOR. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in STORE Capital during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in STORE Capital during the second quarter worth about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in STORE Capital by 49.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in STORE Capital during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in STORE Capital by 338.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STORE Capital stock opened at $33.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.69. STORE Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $199.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.33 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 33.24% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.59%.

STOR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, STORE Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.11.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

