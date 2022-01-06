Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) CAO Michael P. Gallagher Sells 3,362 Shares of Stock

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 3,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total value of $594,636.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CPT stock opened at $172.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.06. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $95.02 and a one year high of $180.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 145.27, a PEG ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($1.06). The business had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.35 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. Camden Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 278.99%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America raised Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.29.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,015,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,859,427,000 after purchasing an additional 97,928 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,925,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,758,707,000 after buying an additional 339,195 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,034,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $800,532,000 after buying an additional 3,208,190 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,983,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $665,328,000 after buying an additional 70,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,628,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $481,404,000 after buying an additional 242,684 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

