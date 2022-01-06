Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Holdings Lowered by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 222,977 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 34,498 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $24,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,859 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the second quarter valued at $2,764,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 42.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CM stock opened at $118.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $84.65 and a fifty-two week high of $123.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.87. The firm has a market cap of $53.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 27.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.49%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CM shares. reduced their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. CIBC reduced their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.70.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

